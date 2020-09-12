Brewers in action against the Cubs after Woodruff’s strong performance

Chicago Cubs (26-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-22, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Kyle Hendricks (5-4, 3.41 ERA) Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.64 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff went seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 12 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Brewers are 13-12 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has slugged .393 this season. Tyrone Taylor leads the team with a mark of .733.

The Cubs are 19-15 against NL Central Division teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Jason Heyward leads the team with a mark of .284.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is batting .224.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .599.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.