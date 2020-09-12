Australia minister warns foreign journalists amid China spat

SYDNEY (AP) — A senior Australian government minister has warned foreign journalists working in the country they might come under the scrutiny of federal agencies if they provide a slanted view of Australian affairs. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton made the comments in a TV interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, referring to journalists reporting to a particular community. While he didn’t mention China, Dutton’s comments come after the evacuation from China last week of two Australian journalists, Bill Birtles and Mike Smith, who sheltered in Australian diplomatic compounds after being questioned by police. Dutton wouldn’t confirm reports four Chinese journalists were questioned by Australia’s national security agency or that it had put Australian journalists in China at risk.