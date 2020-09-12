Abreu homers twice as White Sox rout Tigers 14-0

CHICAGO (AP) --

Jose Abreu hit a pair of three-run home runs and matched a career high with seven RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 14-0 for their eighth straight win against the Tigers. Abreu went 4 for 4 a day after his career-best 22-game hitting streak ended. It was the longest streak in the majors this season. Tim Anderson also had four hits, and Eloy Jimenez added three for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have won seven of eight. Jorge Bonifacio doubled for the Tigers' lone extra-base hit. They have lost eight of 11.