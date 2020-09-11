World Trade Center beam brought to Cherry Valley, part of new 9/11 memorial

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — The words 'never forget' are etched into the minds of Americans, especially on September 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks in New York, Washington, DC, and rural Pennsylvania.

The words 'never forget' are also etched in a new 9/11 memorial in Cherry Valley's Baumann Park. Sitting behind a plaque, is a beam from the World Trade Center that the Cherry Valley Fire Department brought from New York.

The guest speaker of the memorial dedication is a former paramedic for the FDNY and responded to the attack on the World Trade Center.

"I all of a sudden got a phone call and it was one of the captains at the FDNY bureau command," Capt. Malcolm Dean said. However, it was his recollection of the second phone call he received, when he got emotional Friday at the ceremony.

"The next phone call I got was from my mother," Capt. Dean said. "My mother said, 'Your brother is in the building.' And I said, What building?'

she said, "In the Trade Center."

Capt. Dean's call to duty meant he responded to the aftermath of the attack, saving lives. However, he said, his brother was never recovered.

Many who were alive remember where they were on that fateful day, however what Cherry Valley Police Department Chief Roy Bethge remembers the most, was the morning of Sept. 12, 2001.

"I remember walking out my front door and seeing American flags everywhere, Chief Bethge said. "I remember the unity that we had as a nation."

Capt. Dean echoed that feeling of unity when he said, "We felt we were united as responders, we were united as civilians, as a community. To that event, and as you can see today, it still brings people together from all walks."

When the people of Cherry Valley and the Rockford region as a whole visit the new memorial first responders hope citizens find meaning and purpose.

"The purpose of memorials, and this memorial is when you go by, is to remember the almost 3,000 who perished that day and remember 'Never Forget' is hope," Capt. Dean said. "Never forget that we responded as a nation and we are one nation."

Capt. Dean now works at the fire department in Stamford, Connecticut.

Under the control of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the beam that sits in Cherry Valley is cataloged as artifact I-0004.