UN assembly approves pandemic resolution; US, Israel object

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has overwhelmingly approved a resolution on tackling the coronavirus pandemic over objections from the United States and Israel, which protested a successful last-minute Cuban amendment that strongly urges countries to oppose unilateral economic, financial or trade sanctions. The world body adopted the resolution Friday on a 169-2 vote. It was a strong show of unity by the U.N.’s most representative body, though many countries had hoped for adoption by consensus. The resolution is not legally binding. It urges international cooperation “to contain, mitigate and overcome the pandemic” and calls for ”unhindered timely access to quality, safe, efficacious and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines.”