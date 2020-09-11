UK recovery continues but risks loom, notably over Brexit

LONDON (AP) — The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of lockdown restrictions were eased. However, it still has to make up around half the output lost at the peak of the crisis and now faces renewed risks related to Brexit. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the British economy grew by a monthly rate of 6.6% as many sectors started reopening after months of being idle during the lockdown. The hospitality sector, which includes, hotels, pubs and restaurants, reopened at the start of July, for example. The increase means that the British economy has now grown for three months in a row, but remains 11.7% smaller than it was in February.