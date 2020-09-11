Comforting families, warning foes: Biden, Trump mark 9/11

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden marked the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at memorials Friday, and their differences in style were sharply on display. Trump vowed in a speech at the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, site where hijacked Flight 93 crashed in a field, that America will “always fight back.” In New York, meanwhile, Biden laid a wreath after attending the annual commemoration at Ground Zero and comforted family members of several people who died in the Twin Towers. He did the same later in Pennsylvania, though he and Trump never crossed paths. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the New York event, and Sen. Kamala Harris spoke a few miles from the Pentagon.