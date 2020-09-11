Tokyo Olympic Q&A: Few answers yet with about 300 days to go

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open in just over 310 days. But you’ll be disappointed if you’re looking for answers about how they will look or how the International Olympic Committee and local organizers will pull it off in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOC President Thomas Bach said this week that the Tokyo Olympics are a moving target. Bach says “we don’t really know what environment we will be in next year.” Bach was also talked the rule that bans athletes from protesting during the Olympics.