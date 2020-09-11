Sen Jones of Alabama calls rival Tuberville ‘Coach Clueless’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama has called Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville “Coach Clueless” for the former football coach’s recent comments about the coronavirus. Jones attacked Tuberville in a campaign appearance Friday. He criticized Tuberville’s reaction to tapes of President Donald Trump saying in February he knew the severity of the coronavirus but had downplayed the threat to avoid public panic. Tuberville is a former Auburn University football coach. His campaign called it highly inappropriate for Jones to hold “a negative attack news conference” on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The Senate race is shaping up as an expensive and contentious slugfest.