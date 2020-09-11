Rockford Native James Robinson Ready for NFL Debut

ROCKFORD (WREX) — He started as an undrafted NFL free agent, now he's a starting NFL running back. Heading into training camp, the clear starter for Jacksonville was 2017 first-round pick Leonard Fournette, until he was waived by the team two weeks ago. That opened the door for Robinson and the two other running backs on the depth chart, Devine Ozigbo and veteran Chris Thompson. Robinson was named the starter this week after competing with the two during training camp.

"Coming in, I was just trying to find a way to get on the field," said Robinson. "Special teams is what was on my mind and so coming in I was just looking to do a lot of things right on there and get on the field that way and also come in and compete, and show what I can do for the running back position."

Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone has been very impressed by Robinson in the way he's carried himself during his time in Jacksonville.

"He's handled his business like a pro. I talk about a higher level of maturity as far as being a pro," said Marrone. "A lot of times everyone's kind of finding their way. When you watch James in the building, there's a confidence about him."

Robinson spoke about the opportunity he has, and he also has a message for the kids that want to play in the NFL one day.

"I think it's just great because there's a lot of kids that have the same dream. my message to them is to keep working, you never know what could happen."

The Jags take on the Colts Sunday at noon in week one of the regular season.