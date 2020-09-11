 Skip to Content

Rockford barber offers free haircuts on 9/11

ROCKFORD (WREX) — First responders and military members could get a free haircut in Rockford, as one barber shop made it is mission to give back on 9/11.

King's Style Barber Shop on East State Street held the offer on the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

"I was a firefighter EMT with North Park Fire Department for four years and I was an EMT with Metro Medical Services in Loves Park. And I just really wanted to pay it back to the communities and paramedics because they don't really get the attention that they deserve," said Chad Levin, who works for King's Style Barber Shop.

The shop did not say if this is going to become an annual tradition.

