Rights group asserts ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero was forcibly taken

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving people from genocide and is now accused of terrorism in Rwanda has spoken to his family for the first time since being paraded in handcuffs on Aug. 31. But his legal team says that with Rwandan authorities listening in, he cannot speak freely with the outside world. The uncertainties around his arrest have led Human Rights Watch to assert that 66-year-old Paul Rusesabagina, long an outspoken critic of the Rwandan government, was “forcibly disappeared.” The Belgian citizen and U.S. permanent resident has not yet appeared in court.