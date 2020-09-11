Retired airline captains remember September 11, 2001

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On September 11, 2001, it was sunny, warm, and the perfect day for flying, except that it wasn't. Three retired airline captains spoke to 13 WREX about what they remember from that day.

Ash and debris raining down on twisted metal, those are the images we associate with September 11.

Retired American Airlines Capt. Joe Lineau was out for a morning walk when the first tower was hit.

"My wife told me there was an airplane accident," Lineau said.

Similarly, Ret. United Airlines Capt. Nick Louis was at home when he got a call.

"You won't believe what's happening," Louis said he was told.

And for Ret. United Airlines Capt. Lisa Kuehl, she first heard the report on the radio.

"It was just kind of a blur of a day," Kuehl recalled.

Kuehl was supposed to be flying that day. However, United Airlines made her take a vacation day. She flipped on her television and watched in horror from home as a United aircraft crashed into the second tower. It wasn't long before she learned one of her colleagues, and one of her friends, was piloting the plane, United Capt. Jason Dahl.

"He was wonderful," Kuehl remembers. "I remember him as so patient and so kind, just the kind of person you hope you have as an instructor."

As swaths of information seemed to pour in all at once, Lineau couldn't believe his eyes, or ears, when he found out one of his colleagues' planes crashed into the first tower.

"What the heck is going on here?" Lineau said he remembered thinking. "It was clear weather. How in the world could this happen?"

As reality sunk in that our nation was under attack, Louis immediately thought of his son, who is also a pilot.

"I didn't know where he was, and back then, people had cell phones, but it wasn't routine," Louis said.

His son was safe, but Louis still had many friends who were flying for United.

"It turned out to be a nightmare that a lot of crews still suffer from," Louis explained.

In the aftermath, United approached Louis, who is also a psychotherapist, about speaking to pilots and their families on how to cope with 9/11. Flying for the airlines was already something known to be hard on families, but now the possibility of a terrorist attack landed in the back of their minds.

"Every family was inserted into this at a different level," Louis explained. "You had families of people who were lost."

So, on Friday, we pay tribute to those families and the pilots. Here are the names of those eight pilots killed 19 years ago:

John Ogonowski

Thomas McGuinness

Victor Saracini

Michael Horrocks

Charles Burlingame

David Charlebois

Jason Dahl

LeRoy Homer

They traded one set of wings for another.