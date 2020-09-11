Moroccan police: IS cell dismantled, was plotting attacks

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities say police have dismantled a network of extremists linked to the Islamic State group who had been plotting suicide bombings. The state news agency reported that five people were arrested in coordinated raids in four cities. A Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations statement Thursday cited by the news agency MAP said one suspect set off an explosive as police moved in. The statement says authorities seized explosive belts, pressure-cookers loaded with nails, ammonium nitrate and IS paraphernalia. Many Moroccans joined IS as it seized territory across large swathes of Syria and Iraq. Moroccan authorities carry out periodic sweeps of terrorism suspects, though had not announced such a big operations in several months.