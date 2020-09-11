Illinois legislator hit with federal tax charge resigns

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois state Sen. Terry Link who was hit last month with federal charge of filing a false income tax return for 2016 has resigned after 24 years in the Legislature. Link’s resignation, announced Friday, goes into effect Saturday. Responding to Link’s resignation, Senate President Don Harmon said he looks forward to working with a new senator from Lake County. Link reported an income of $264,450 in 2016 when the “defendant knew that the total income substantially exceeded that amount,” according a charging document filed in U.S. District Court. Often those charged in these type of filings go on to enter plea deals with prosecutors.