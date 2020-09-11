Hoerner, Happ, bullpen lead Cubs past Reds 8-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras had four hits to tie a career high, rookie Nico Hoerner added three RBIs and the Chicago Cubs overcame an early three-run deficit to top Sonny Gray and the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 on Thursday night. Ian Happ drove in two runs and Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Cameron Maybin each had two hits as the Cubs broke out of an offensive funk and strengthened their grip on first place in the NL Central. Maybin and Contreras each drove in a run and scored twice in a game that started 75 minutes late because of rain. Six relievers combined for 5 1/3 innings and allowed only one earned run for the Cubs.