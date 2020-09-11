Financial agent shares advice on how families can financially prepare during COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Parents of students face more challenges this year due to COVID-19. One of the may be the unexpected financial costs.

Those costs include having to feed children during the school day and losing work hours to stay at home. So how can parents better prepare financially? COUNTRY Financial Representative Tyler Hoffman says parents have to find ways to cut costs that they are not used to cutting. They include cutting back on cable services to make sure other payments are made.

"What as far as your monthly bills is important to you?" said Hoffman. "There are certain things, where maybe say a credit card from that situation or maybe you were trying to pay that off or pay that down, maybe you can't do that right now. Now you have to remember that obviously those debts will have to be paid some time in the future. But realistically, those are certain areas you can look at."

Hoffman also recommends looking for cheaper services, like free reduced lunch.