Farmers hold out at Mexican dam as tensions build

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hundreds of farmers continued to hold a remote dam in northern Mexico Friday as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tried to explain to the country why water must be released to the United States. Concern was building that if the farmers refuse to budge the National Guard would be sent in again and there could be violence. Overnight, power to the La Boquilla dam site in Chihuahua was cut and there were reports that cell phone service there had also dropped, making them suspect a move by authorities to evict them could be imminent.