Experts: Revamped OxyContin hasn’t curbed abuse, overdoses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of government advisers says there’s no clear evidence that a harder-to-crush version of the painkiller OxyContin resulted in fewer drug overdoses. Purdue Pharma launched the revamped version of its blockbuster opioid a decade ago, under fire for its role in the nationwide epidemic of drug addiction. But the government had not previously reviewed data on whether it actually reduced abuse and overdoses. The advisers to the Food and Drug Administration on Friday said data from the drugmaker was too flawed and incomplete to show a clear benefit. The FDA will consider revising the drug’s labeling for doctors.