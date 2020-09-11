 Skip to Content

Ex-Chicago school official pleads guilty to lying to FBI

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago Public Schools official has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of lying to the FBI over whether he passed confidential information about a $1 billion custodial contract to a representative for a bidder on the contract. Pedro Soto was a fomer chief of staff to Chicago schools CEO Janice Jackson. The 45-year-old Soto pleaded guilty Friday to repeatedly giving details about CPS’s internal bid deliberations to the operative in exchange for “various benefits.” The 2016 bid was part of a CPS plan to privatize building maintenance duties amid the district’s bleak financial condition. Jackson has said the company involved in Soto’s case was not ultimately awarded any contracts.

