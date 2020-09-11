Ethiopians mark the start of a new year after ‘God’s wrath’

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopians are welcoming what many people around the world might like to see: the beginning of a new year. Following a calendar seven years behind the Gregorian one used by much of the world, Ethiopians are marking the beginning of 2013. One Ethiopian Orthodox priest says “the 2012 Ethiopian calendar is a year where we went through a lot. There was a big punishment as a result of [God’s] wrath. But it was not as big as we thought it would be, because of God’s will it was easier.” But confirmed coronavirus cases have begun rising rapidly there in recent weeks.