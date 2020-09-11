Columbus brings defensive hot streak into road matchup against Chicago

Columbus Crew SC (7-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-6-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus takes on Chicago on a defensive hot streak after conceding only eight goals over the past 10 games.

The Fire are 1-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 0-3-1 when it scores just one goal.

The Crew are 7-1-1 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus is first in the Eastern Conference conceding only three goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic has two assists for Chicago. has two goals over the past 10 games for the Fire.

Gyasi Zardes has four goals and one assist for Columbus this year. has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Columbus: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), C.J. Sapong (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.