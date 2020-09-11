Collins won’t say in debate who she’ll vote for in November

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrat Sara Gideon sought to link Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine with President Donald Trump during their first debate. She demanded several times in Friday’s debate that Collins say whether she’ll vote for the president. Collins didn’t vote for Trump four years ago and brushed off the question this time. She says voters are more interested in talking to her about issues. Collins turned the tables and asked Gideon if she would have supported the nomination of conservative Chief Justice John Roberts in 2005. Gideon said she would have to “fully study” the issue to answer, and Collins accused her of ducking the question.