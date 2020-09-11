Cheyenne Parker scores 23 points, Sky beat Wings 95-88

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Cheyenne Parker had 23 points and seven rebounds, Ruthy Hebard added 22 points and eight rebounds and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 95-88, spoiling Arike Ogunbowale’s 38-point performance. Dallas is tied with Atlanta for ninth place, a half-game behind Washington for the final playoff spot. The Wings face New York to close the regular season on Sunday. Sixth-seeded Chicago will face No. 7 Connecticut in the playoffs next week. Courtney Vandersloot added 15 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for Chicago. Kahleah Copper had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Vandersloot became the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 1,900 assists.