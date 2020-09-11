Baltimore Police releases report on aerial surveillance test

Police in Baltimore say the aerial surveillance system being tested in that city since May has provided officers with information in 81 crime cases, including 19 homicides. But the department on Friday acknowledged it does not have enough data yet to determine the effectiveness of the pilot program. The figures are included in a report that covers the first three months of the six-month pilot program and is based on provisional data. Of the cases backed up with aerial imagery, 21% have been closed with an arrest compared to 16% of similar incidents that were not captured by the wide-angle cameras attached to airplanes sweeping Baltimore.