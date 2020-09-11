Abreu takes 22-game hit streak into matchup with Tigers

Detroit Tigers (20-23, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-16, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Casey Mize (0-1, 6.75 ERA) Chicago: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.29 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu is riding a 22-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Detroit.

The White Sox are 19-10 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 74 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Abreu leads the team with 13, averaging one every 13.6 at-bats.

The Tigers are 9-16 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit has hit 54 home runs as a team this season. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with eight, averaging one every 19.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 55 hits and is batting .311.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 48 hits and has 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).

