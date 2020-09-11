$50K reward offered after Chicago shooting of postal worker

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible for shooting a letter carrier in Chicago. The shooting occurred shortly before noon Thursday in the Burnside neighborhood on the city’s far South Side, Police say gunmen in vehicles that sped past her at high speed fired shots at the 24-year-old woman. Police tell the Chicago Tribune she was shot in both legs, the buttocks and the back of the head.