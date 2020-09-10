Western art collected by T. Boone Pickens offered at auction

DALLAS (AP) — Works of art depicting the American West and other items collected by the late Texas oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens are expected to sell for more than $15 million at an auction. Christie’s announced Thursday that the auction will be held Oct. 28 in New York. Christie’s said the art collection spans over a century, with works ranging from from Frederic Remington’s “The Signal” from 1900 to Howard Terpning’s “Flags on the Frontier” from 2001. Tylee Abbott, an American art specialist at Christie’s, said the works assembled by Pickens were “an extension of himself, a kind of self-portrait of the collector.”