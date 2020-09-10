Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process, And the government is imposing sanctions against a Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. presidential election in November. And there’s also a Microsoft announcement on hacking attempts targeting both the campaigns of President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The actions underscore the extent to which the same cyber intrusions and foreign influence operations that defined the 2016 White House race remain a persistent concern today. Officials are taking aim at Russian interference in the political process even as Trump expresses doubt about Russian meddling.