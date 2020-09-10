The Music Academy to host pop-up performances on Sinnissippi bike path

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As summer is winding down, there is still a chance to enjoy live, outdoor music.



The Music Academy will host pop-up performances on the Sinnissippi bike path starting on Saturday, September 12 at 2 p.m. Students at the academy will perform music and there will be two stages; one at the Nicholas Conservatory gazebo and another near the YMCA log lodge.



The performances are free and the public is invited to stroll between stages or bring lawn chairs to sit and watch.

The rain date for the performances is Sunday, September 13.



For more information click here or call 815-986-0037.