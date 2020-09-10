Russian hackers target U.S. campaigns, parties: Microsoft

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says state-backed hackers have stepped up targeting of U.S. political campaigns and related groups.

It says the same Russian military intelligence outfit that hacked the Democrats in 2016 has tried to break into more than 200 organizations including political parties and consultants.

Company Vice President Tom Burt says in a blog post that most of the infiltration attempts by Russian, Chinese and Iranian agents were halted by Microsoft software and the targets notified, he said.

The company would not comment on who may have been successfully hacked or the impact.

By FRANK BAJAK AP Technology Writer