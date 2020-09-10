Russia says West trying to victimize Moscow over Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat is accusing the West of leveling accusations of poisoning top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny without providing evidence, staunchly denying any official involvement. Navalny, the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Germany two days after falling ill on Aug. 20 on a domestic flight in Russia. German chemical weapons experts have determined that the 44-year-old was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent, prompting Berlin to demand that Russia investigate the case. The German hospital treating him said Monday that Navalny’s condition has improved, allowing doctors to take him out of an induced coma.