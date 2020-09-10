 Skip to Content

Rockford University Holding Second Annual Women in Baseball Conference

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:42 pm Top Sports Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a successful first year, Rockford University is hosting the second annual Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) conference. The conference takes place from Friday September 11 through Sunday September 13. It consists of renowned baseball historians, filmmakers, professors, women’s baseball players and more. Saturday night there will be a pylon unveiled at the future site of the IWBC museum, right next to the famous Beyer Stadium.

The chair of the organization, Dr. Leslie Heaphy, is a history professor at Kent State, and emphasizes the importance of women in baseball.

"Baseball is such a part of american culture and american life in every way," said Heaphy. It's fascinating to think about how little we know about the role that women have played in the game of baseball at all levels, whether it's players, umpires, owners, office personnel, etc."

With the ongoing pandemic, the conference will be held virtually through a zoom meeting. Heaphy is happy to have the conference, even if it's not in person.

"Oh it's amazing. The technology that is available to us makes it all possible," said Heaphy. "Without it, we would've had to postpone."

For more information, visit https://sabr.org/women-in-baseball-conference/.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

Related Articles

Skip to content