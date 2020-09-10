Rockford University Holding Second Annual Women in Baseball Conference

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a successful first year, Rockford University is hosting the second annual Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) conference. The conference takes place from Friday September 11 through Sunday September 13. It consists of renowned baseball historians, filmmakers, professors, women’s baseball players and more. Saturday night there will be a pylon unveiled at the future site of the IWBC museum, right next to the famous Beyer Stadium.

The chair of the organization, Dr. Leslie Heaphy, is a history professor at Kent State, and emphasizes the importance of women in baseball.

"Baseball is such a part of american culture and american life in every way," said Heaphy. It's fascinating to think about how little we know about the role that women have played in the game of baseball at all levels, whether it's players, umpires, owners, office personnel, etc."

With the ongoing pandemic, the conference will be held virtually through a zoom meeting. Heaphy is happy to have the conference, even if it's not in person.

"Oh it's amazing. The technology that is available to us makes it all possible," said Heaphy. "Without it, we would've had to postpone."

For more information, visit https://sabr.org/women-in-baseball-conference/.