Rights group: Libya militias used machine guns on protesters

CAIRO (AP) — A prominent human rights group says Libyan armed groups linked to the Tripoli-based government used heavy weapons to disperse anti-corruption rallies last month in the capital. Human Rights Watch says they also detained, tortured and forcibly disappeared protesters. Thursday’s statement says that in late August, the militias used machine guns and vehicle-mounted anti-aircraft guns against protesters, allegedly killing one and wounding several. At least 24 people, including a local reporter, were detained and beaten. A government spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. At the time, hundreds of Libyans took to the streets in Tripoli and other cities controlled by the U.N.-supported government to protest deteriorating economic conditions.