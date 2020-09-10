Pritzker: ‘We can’t outrun this virus,’ emphasizes flu shots during pandemic

WATCH LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the COVID-19 response in Illinois. Posted by WREX-TV on Thursday, September 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says getting a flu shot this year is more important than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking from Chicago on Thursday afternoon, the governor provided an update on COVID-19 throughout the state and discussed what you can do to help slow the spread of the virus.

"You can help by getting your flu shot. It's not too early. It's available in many places now," Gov. Pritzker said. "Getting your flu shot has never been more important," Pritzker continued.

As for COVID-19, Region 4 (East St. Louis area) and Region 7 (Will and Kankakee counties) are operating under Phase 3 guidelines of the state's Restore Illinois plan.



Three weeks into the stricter guidelines, Region 4 is not seeing any improvement as the positivity rate for the virus is still higher than 10%. Region 7 is starting to see improvements, however, as the positivity rate fell below 8%, but still sits higher than 6.5%. Region 7 will remain under stricter COVID-19 guidelines until its positivity rate falls below 6.5%.



State health officials announced 1,953 new confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, along with 28 more deaths.



Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 1,609 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 is 3.8%.



Gov. Pritzker had a clear message on Thursday: the virus isn't going away and it's up to residents to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

"We can't outrun this virus. It hasn't gone away," Gov. Pritzker said.

The governor reiterated wearing masks, socially distancing and washing your hands.