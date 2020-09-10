Police chief fired over Facebook post ‘in poor taste’

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police chief has been fired over a social media post. Longtime Orland Hills Chief Thomas Scully was fired Wednesday after a post on his personal Facebook page that village leaders say they cannot tolerate. WBBM-TV reports the post is composed of a meme that reads, “Looting… when free housing, free food, and free education just aren’t enough.” The village says the post “is in incredibly poor taste” and doesn’t reflect the values of the community. Orland Hills’ deputy chief will take over until the village finds a permanent replacement for Scully. Scully served as chief for 15 years.