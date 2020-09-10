New wildfire under control in seaside resort near Athens

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A new wildfire near Athens has led to more homes being evacuated a day after a different blaze near the Greek capital. The fire service said about 100 firefighters assisted by three water-dropping helicopters later managed to bring under control the blaze burning Thursday through low vegetation among scattered homes in the seaside resort of Artemis. Residents were asked to leave their homes as strong winds whipped the flames. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The fire service said a major blaze south of Athens near the town of Anavyssos had been brought under control. The fire forced thousands of home evacuations on Wednesday as a front headed for the town.