Man charged with kidnapping, robbery of Chicago law students

CHICAGO (AP) — A man with a history of crime is being held without bond for the alleged kidnapping of two University of Chicago law students from their apartment last month and forcing them to withdraw cash from ATMs. Johnathan Drummond was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, criminal sexual abuse and home invasion for the Aug. 31 attack. During a Thursday bond hearing, Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said after the 29-year-old Drummond entered the apartment of the roommates, he struck the women grabbed jewelry and forced the women out the apartment and into an auto. One of the women was able to escape and used a passerby’s cellphone to call police. The women identified their attacker through a mug shot.