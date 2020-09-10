Man Bundt Bakery whips up vegan treats in Roscoe

ROSCOE (WREX) — A new bakery is serving up vegan and specialty treats for people with allergies in Roscoe.

Man Bundt Bakery opened in July and specializes in sculpted birthday and event cakes. From superheroes, to burritos, the local business can whip up personalized and delicious treats.

The facility is peanut free and every product the bakery uses comes from a peanut-free factory.

Owner Andy Skupien said the most exciting part is that you can have a part in how your event cake is designed.

"Not only are you buying an awesome cake for your kid, but you also are highly invested in designing that cake. And that's a really fun aspect of this whole thing."

If you would like to place an order, discuss design options or receive a quote on a cake you can connect with Man Bundt Bakery on its Facebook page or email manbundtbakery@yahoo.com.