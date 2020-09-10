Judges: Trump can’t exclude people from district drawings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Federal judges have blocked an order from President Donald Trump that tried to exclude people in the country illegally from being counted when congressional districts are redrawn. A panel of three federal judges in New York on Thursday granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade. The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over census figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets. Opponents of the order said it was an effort to suppress the growing political power of Latinos in the U.S. and to discriminate against immigrant communities of color.