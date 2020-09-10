 Skip to Content

Judge: Ex-school security guard to pay $3M in sex abuse case

New
11:56 am Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has ordered a former security guard at a suburban Chicago high school to pay $3 million in damages to the family of a former student who alleges that he sexually abused her dozens of times. The default judgment granted Tuesday against 35-year-old Michael Haywood of Evanston awards the student’s family $2 million in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages. The Pioneer Press reports that the girl’s family filed a lawsuit in August 2019 accusing Haywood of engaging in sexual acts with the Evanston Township High School student more than 40 times, including several times at the school.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content