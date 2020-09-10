Japan opposition reunites as ruling party picks new leader

TOKYO (AP) — Members of a Japanese opposition party that split after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power eight years ago are reuniting as speculation grows of an early general election following Abe’s decision to step down for health reasons. They are preparing a united front as the governing party plans to choose Abe’s replacement as party chief. The governing party’s leader is virtually assured of becoming prime minister because of its parliamentary majority. The merged opposition group, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has 149 members compared to about 400 for the governing party, and would need an alliance with numerous other opposition lawmakers to take power.