Jane Fraser to become Citi CEO; 1st woman to lead major bank

NEW YORK (AP) — Citigroup’s Jane Fraser will become the first woman ever to lead a Wall Street bank when she succeeds CEO Michael Corbat in February. The New York bank announced the succession Thursday. Fraser is currently head of Citi’s global consumer banking division, a major part of the bank that oversees checking and savings accounts but also Citi’s massive credit card business. She’s been with Citi for 16 years. Fraser’s climb to the CEO role is a major accomplishment in an industry long dominated by men. Corbat led Citigroup for eight years, rebuilding the company after it nearly collapsed during the Great Recession and 2008 financial crisis.