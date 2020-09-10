Iran’s army begins drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s army has begun a three-day naval exercise near the strategic Strait of Hormuz through which 20% of all oil traded passes. A Thursday report by state TV said units from the navy, air force and ground forces participated in the maneuver in the Gulf of Oman. It said Iranian submarines and drones will be used during the exercise. On Wednesday the commander of the annual maneuver said the war game was aimed at “improving readiness in confronting foreign threats and any possible invasion.”