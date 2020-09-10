In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks’ 19th anniversary will be marked Friday by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York. Vice President Mike Pence is expected at both remembrances. The two ceremonies reflect a divide over how to observe the anniversary in a time of social distancing. The double beams of light that evoke the fallen twin towers were nearly canceled because of virus concerns, until an uproar sparked a change of heart. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden plan to attend a truncated ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.