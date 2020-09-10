Illinois files lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juice Man

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker Juice Man, alleging deceptive marketing practices aimed at enticing youth. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Cook County against the California-based company. The move follows a similar Illinois lawsuit in December against Juul, the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker. The Juice Man lawsuit claims the company used child-friendly flavors like cotton candy and used social media platforms with cartoons and giveaway competitions to entice young people. Company officials didn’t have a response to the lawsuit.