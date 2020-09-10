Former Wisconsin state senator faces federal charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Wisconsin state senator and tourism secretary has been charged in federal court with fraud and with storing and disposing of hazardous electronic waste without a permit. The charges against Kevin Shibilski were announced Thursday. Shibilski served in the state Senate from 1995 to 2002 and was briefly the state tourism secretary in 2003. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Shibilski’s attorney says he is a victim of fraud. In July, Shibilski sued former business partners at 5R Processors Ltd, claiming they used false books and records to lure investors to 5R, including Shibilski.