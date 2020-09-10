First day of in-person learning at RPS 205

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Students are officially back in the classroom at Rockford Public Schools.

Thursday was the first day of in-person learning for families who chose to do so. Students technically started on Tuesday, but that was strictly online for middle and high school students.

The principal at Kennedy Middle School shared tips on how to make this school year a successful one.

"Ask them questions about their school work, what they need help in, do they know how to successfully log on to their google class sites?" Said Principal Treveda Red. "Just staying addressed of what's going on in the classroom."

Middle school students who opted for in-person learning will be at school on Monday and Thursday, according to the latest plan from RPS 205.