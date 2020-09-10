Copy and paste Thursday ahead of weekend warm-up and storm chances

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drizzly and cloudy conditions persist Thursday, but a change in the pattern is ahead.

Thursday chill and showers:

The gateway to the weekend features another round of cloudy skies and drizzly conditions. Rain chances remain elevated, but by no means is it going to be a washout. Stratiform rain is likely, which simply means a light and at times steady rain.

What exactly is stratiform rain? It forms within strafied stable clouds and typically shows up on radar as a widespread and light rain. Stratified rain drops generally grow through descent within a large, weak updraft. Unlike in severe weather, these updrafts tend to be widespread and less than 3 feet per second.

Stratiform rain over Northern Iowa early Thursday morning.

Light rain showers should result in less than a tenth of an inch of rain through Thursday. The exception to that is areas of far northwest Illinois, where rain totals could approach two-tenths of an inch. This is still light compared to the record-breaking rainfall totals from Tuesday.

A copy-and-paste forecast is ahead Thursday.

Aside from the showery and drizzly conditions, highs Thursday again could approach record-breaking territory. Highs in the upper 50s haven't been since this early since 1924. The daily record cool high for September 10th is 58°, with a forecast high of 59°. Regardless of if we break a record or not, the fact that nearly 100-year-old records have been rivaled this week are a testament to how rare this cool spell has been.

Warming trend brings weekend storms:

The same cutoff low that's positioned over the Four Corners region Thursday morning gradually lifts into the Midwest by the weekend. This brings the threat for rain and thunderstorms just in time to kick off Saturday.

Rain overspreads the region late Saturday morning, persisting into the afternoon.

Timing of storms appear to be during the late-morning and early-afternoon, with gradually drying conditions late. Severe storms don't appear to be much of a threat, but frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible.

Despite a cold frontal passage, temperatures climb through the end of the weekend. Highs by Sunday climb into the middle 70s, with 80° highs possible by midweek.