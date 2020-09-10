City OKs affordable housing protections near Obama library

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago City Council has approved a plan to preserve housing options for low-income residents living near the planned Obama Presidential Center. Council members voted in favor of the plan Wednesday. The move follows years of back and forth between the city and activists who’ve feared development around the $500 million presidential center would displace residents in the largely Black neighborhood. Among other things, the plan requires new developments includ affordable housing. It earmarks $4.5 million for housing programs, including offering grants for existing residents to repair homes and a program aimed at keeping rents affordable.